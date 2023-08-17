Out on bail in rape case, accused arrested for raping 5-year-old in MP

A five-year-old girl was raped and seriously injured by a rape accused, who is on bail in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening.

The police arrested the accused, identified as Rakesh Verma (35) and sent the victim to the hospital from where she was referred to Rewa for further treatment.

Doctors at the Rewa Medical College began her treatment and she is likely to undergo a surgery.

According to information, the child, who lives with an elderly woman near a temple at the Jagat Dev lake in Satna, begs for living.

The accused lured her into bushes and allegedly raped her. Some local residents noticed the man taking away the girl at around 6 pm, and later reemerging with the bleeding girl in his lap. A police team rushed to the spot after they informed the police about the incident.

The police located the accused with the victim near the Khermai road area and nabbed him before taking them to the Kotwali police station, where the girl fainted.

She was rushed to the Satna district hospital, from where she was referred to the Rewa medical college, as her condition was serious.

Sources said the accused had recently come out of jail on bail in connection with another rape case.