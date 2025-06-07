Our efforts towards farmer welfare will continue with greater vigour in times to come: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described key initiatives such as the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and Kisan Fasal Bima, as important steps taken by the Centre for the welfare of farmers.

He has underlined the far-reaching impact of the government’s pro-farmer initiatives over the past 11 years, marking a significant phase of dignity and prosperity for the agricultural community.

The Prime Minister also noted that due to the continuous increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP), the country’s food producers are not only receiving fair prices for their crops but are also experiencing a rise in their income.

Modi emphasised that it has been a privilege for his government to serve the hardworking farmers of the country.

Reflecting on the last 11 years, he said the government’s various initiatives have not only enhanced prosperity among farmers but have also contributed to an overall transformation of the agriculture sector.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the government has paid close attention to key aspects such as soil health and irrigation, which have been greatly beneficial.

“Our efforts towards farmer welfare will continue with greater vigour in the times to come,” Modi further said. “We have worked on dignity and prosperity for our farmers,” he said.

As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government completes 11 years of governance, India’s agricultural sector has undergone a profound transformation over the years which is rooted in the philosophy of Beej Se Bazaar Tak (seed to market), while also championing inclusivity, supporting small farmers, women-led groups, and allied sectors, while making India a global agricultural leader, a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoAFW) said.

A statement from the Ministry has highlighted that over the 11 years, the agri sector has seen enhanced budget allocation, including increased Food Grain Production, increase in MSP and Support for Farmers, Wheat, Paddy, MSP Growth and Record Procurement, financial security among other things.

“From modern irrigation and credit access to digital marketplaces and agri-tech innovations, India is embracing smart farming and reviving traditional practices like millet cultivation and natural farming. Allied sectors such as dairy and fisheries are also flourishing, driving rural prosperity and climate-smart agriculture,” the ministry said.

Regarding Budget allocation, the ministry said, “Agriculture serves as the backbone of India’s economy, playing a pivotal role in ensuring food security, providing employment, and contributing to overall economic development. It supports the livelihoods of a significant portion of the population and remains vital to India’s socio-economic fabric.”

The Budget Estimates for the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare have seen growth, rising from Rs 27,663 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1,37,664.35 crore in 2024-25, an increase of nearly five times over the period, the ministry said.

The country’s grain production has also grown steadily from 265.05 million tonnes in 2014-15 to an estimated 347.44 million tonnes in 2024-25.

“The major crops include rice, wheat, jowar, bajra, maize, ragi, barley, gram, tur, pulses, groundnut, soybean, rapeseed & mustard, oilseeds, sugarcane, cotton, and jute & mesta,” the statement read.

During the period 2014-15 to 2024-25, procurement of 14 Kharif crops was 7871 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT), while during the period 2004-05 to 2013-14, procurement was 4679 LMT.

Earlier in May, the Centre hiked Minimum Support Price (MSP) for certain Kharif crops for Marketing Season 2025-26, with over 16 crops seeing more than an 80 per cent of a jump in MSP since 2013-14.

According to the ministry, Paddy (Common) has seen an 81 pc jump, being at Rs 2369/quintal for 2025-25, up from Rs 1310/quintal in 2013-14. Paddy (Grade A) was increased by 78 pc, fixed at Rs 2389 per quintal for 2025, up from Rs 1345/quintal in 2013-14.