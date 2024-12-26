Our democracy’s greatness is rooted in the fundamental principle of national unity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the magnitude of India’s democracy embodies the teachings of the Gurus, the sacrifice of the Sahibzadas, and the mantra of national unity.

Addressing the third Veer Baal Diwas programme at Bharat Mandapam here, Modi said, “This year’s Veer Bal Diwas is even more special as it marks the 75th year of the establishment of the Indian Republic and our Constitution.”

Veer Baal Diwas is a nationwide celebration honouring children as the foundation of India’s future.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister emphasised that in this 75th year of Indian Constitution, every citizen of the country is drawing inspiration from the brave Sahibzadas to work for the unity and integrity of the nation.

Modi highlighted that the strong democracy of India was proud that this day was built on the bravery and sacrifice of the Sahibzadas. “Our democracy inspires us towards the upliftment of the last person in society,” he said.

“The Constitution teaches us that no one is small or big in the country,” the Prime Minister said, adding that ”this principle aligns with the teachings of our Gurus, who advocated for the welfare of all”.

Modi stressed that the life of the Sahibzadas teaches people not to compromise on the integrity and ideals of the nation and similarly, the Constitution upholds the principle of India’s sovereignty and integrity.

“The lives of the brave Sahibzades inspire us to uphold the integrity of our nation and never compromise on our values. Similarly, our Constitution emphasises the importance of prioritising India’s sovereignty and integrity. Our democracy’s greatness is rooted in the teachings of our Gurus, the sacrifices of the Sahibzades, and the fundamental principle of national unity,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said their Government had started the Veer Baal Diwas in memory of the unparalleled bravery and sacrifice of the Sahibzades.

Recalling the sacrifice of the brave Sahibzades, Modi said it was imperative for today’s youth to know about their saga of bravery and therefore, it was important to recall those events too.

He added that it was over three centuries ago on this day the courageous Sahibzades had sacrificed their lives at tender ages.

The Prime Minister noted that despite the tender age of Sahib Zorawar Singh and Sahib Fateh Singh, their courage knew no bounds.

Modi added that the Sahibzades rejected all the temptations of the Mughal Sultanate, endured all the atrocities and chose to embrace the death sentence ordered by Wazir Khan with utmost bravery. The Prime Minister remarked that the Sahibzadas reminded him of the valour of Guru Arjan Dev, Guru Tegh Bahadur, and Guru Gobind Singh and this bravery was the spiritual strength of our faith.

He added that the Sahibzadas chose to sacrifice their lives but never wavered from the path of faith. The Prime Minister emphasised that ”Veer Bal Diwas teaches us that no matter how difficult the circumstances, nothing is greater than the nation and national interest”.

Modi said, “Every act done for the country is an act of bravery and every child and youth living for the country is a Veer Balak”. He further stressed on the importance of making the country’s youth futuristic, given the shift from traditional software to AI and the rise of machine learning.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the country started preparing for this long ago with the new National Education Policy, which modernised education and provided an open sky for learning. He emphasised that over 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs have been set up to foster innovation among young children.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister also announced the launch of the ‘Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan’, which will promote a healthy competition among village panchayats to eliminate malnutrition and form the basis of a developed India.

Modi lauded the 17 children who were conferred with Veer Baal awards in the fields of bravery, innovation, science and technology, sports and arts today. He added that today’s awardees symbolised the capability of the children and youth of India to excel in various fields. The Prime Minister paid his tributes to the Gurus and the brave Sahibzades on the occasion and also congratulated the awardees and their families.