Our aim is to build a developed nation while Pak focuses on enmity with India: Modi

Drawing a sharp comparison between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the aim of the neighbouring country since the partition was “enmity with India”, while India’s aim was to eliminate poverty and build a developed nation.

Addressing an event at Dahod in his home state Gujarat, he said the country born after partition has focused on hostility towards India and causing harm.

“India, on the other hand, is committed to eradicating poverty, strengthening its economy, and achieving development. After partition, the newly formed country had just one goal — to hate India and try to stop our progress.

“But we have only one goal — to keep moving forward, to eliminate poverty, and to build a Viksit Bharat,” he told the audience.

Modi said a developed India can only be built when both its armed forces and economy are strong. He said his government is continuously working in this direction, ensuring national security and economic growth go hand in hand.

“A truly developed India is only possible when our armed forces are strong — and so is our economy. And we are constantly working in that direction, with full dedication and determination,” he added.

Hailing Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the brutal killing of 26 people by terrorists in Pahalgam, the prime minister said nine major terror hubs across the border were identified and destroyed in 22 minutes, adding that the Pakistani military attempted retaliation but was decisively defeated by the Indian forces.

Modi said he fulfilled his responsibility as the nation’s leader, giving full freedom to India’s armed forces, who then executed the operation unseen in decades.

“They (terrorists) challenged 140 crore Indians… and that is why I did exactly what you elected me to do,” he said.

“We gave full freedom to our armed forces — and our bravehearts destroyed their biggest terrorist camp in just 22 minutes, in response to their misadventure on April 22,” he said.

“Can India remain silent on whatever the terrorists did in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir?

Can Modi remain silent?” he said.

“Operation Sindoor was not just a military action but a reflection of India’s values and emotions,” he said.

The Prime Minister said terrorists had no idea of the consequences of their actions, recalling the brutality of killing a father in front of his children.

He said such images still ignite anger across the nation, as 140 crore Indians were challenged by terrorism.

“If anyone dares to wipe off the sindoor of our sisters, their end is certain. That’s why Operation Sindoor is not just a military operation — it is a reflection of our Indian values and the deep emotions we hold close to our hearts,” he said.

“The terrorists could not have even dared to imagine how difficult it is to challenge Modi,” the Prime Minister asserted.

Modi reiterated his deep respect for the valor of India’s armed forces, saluting their courage and dedication from the sacred land of Dahod.

Earlier, before addressing the public function in Dahod, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Locomotive Manufacturing plant of the Indian Railways in Dahod. This plant will produce electric locomotives of 9000 HP for domestic purposes and for export.

He also flagged off the first electric locomotive manufactured from the plant. The locomotives will help in increasing freight loading capacity of Indian Railways. These locomotives will be equipped with regenerative braking systems, and are being designed to reduce energy consumption, which contributes to environmental sustainability.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod. The projects include rail projects and various projects of the Government of Gujarat.

He also flagged off Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad & Express train between Valsad and Dahod stations.