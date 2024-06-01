Organ trafficking: Kerala Police arrest mastermind from Hyderabad

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Kerala Police, probing into the illegal organ harvesting from people including Malayalis, has arrested the main mastermind behind the human trafficking for international organ trade from Hyderabad.

The SIT arrested the organ trade ringleader Ballamkonda Ramaprasad, also known as Prathapan from Hyderabad. Aluva Rural SP Vaibhav Saxena said on Saturday in a press conference here that the investigation team from Kerala reached Hyderabad and recorded the arrest of the accused Ramaprasad.

Sabith Nassar, the prime accused, who was arrested earlier in the case, provided crucial information about him to the police team. Acting on this, the SIT swiftly moved to Hyderabad and made the arrest. He was brought to Aluva for questioning and is currently in the custody of the Aluva Police.

Advertisement

Ramaprasad’s method involved finding people online and persuading them to become organ donors. He revealed that there is only one victim from Kerala, while most of the victims are from Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu. The police have also discovered his connection to an Iranian group.

Sabith Nasser confessed to authorities that the majority of organ traffickers originated from Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Since 2019, a group led by Sabith has been trafficking individuals from different parts of the country to Iran for organ trade.

It was found that the prime accused, Sabith Nassar, initially established contact with the organ trafficking gang in Hyderabad.