While campaigning for the Assembly elections touched a feverish pitch, the AIADMK circle is in surprise as on Wednesday deputy chief minister and AIADMK coordinator O Pannerselvam said the party’s former general secretary Sasikala’s induction into the AIADMK could be considered if she is ready to accept the democratic set-up of the party.

The deputy chief minister made the statement during an interview to Thanthi TV, a Tamil news channel. His remark about Sasikala surprised every one because chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had earlier categorically denied her entry into AIADMK. But OPS now says that EPS would reconsider his stand if she accepted the party’s internal democracy.

Political observers in Tamil Nadu say the move from OPS may be a genuine one, as both he and Sasikala belong to the influential Thevar community and have a good rapport during J Jayalalithaa’s reign which on two occasions bestowed OPS with interim chief minister’s post.

But since the statement by Panneerselvam comes a few days after Sasikala announced her decision to stay away from politics, it could be a political move to woo the Thevar votes expected to be split in between AIADMK and AMMK of TTV Dinakaran, nephew of Sasikala.

In his interview, Panneerselavam said, Sasikala had served in prison for four years and on grounds of humanity, since she has been with former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the decision will be taken considering her attitude.

“I do have any dissatisfaction over Sasikala. After former TN CM Jayalalithaa’s demise there were some doubts on her. So even during my ‘dharma yudham’, I said that there should be a commission to enquire into Jayalalithaa’s death since there were doubts on Sasikala which may malign her reputation. So I wanted the bad name to go away from her,” he said.

Panneerselvam is contesting the election from his home turf of Bodinayakanur in Theni district which has a high concentration of the Thevar community.

His former party colleague and ex-Andipatti MLA Thanga Tamil Selvan is contesting on a DMK ticket from there. Any one from EPS camp of AIADMK yet to respond to the observations held by OPS on Sasikala.