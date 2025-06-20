Opposition targets Modi over false claims, misuse of public funds in Bihar

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally in Siwan on Friday, Bihar’s opposition parties launched a fiery counterattack against him and accused him and his party of promoting the BJP with the hard-earned money of the people of Bihar and fooling people with false claims.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that common people of Bihar are upset because their hard-earned money was spent on the BJP’s political campaigning.

He alleged that government employees do not get their salaries on time, dues of MNREGA workers are pending for six months, and students have not received scholarships because government funds are spent on political rallies.

He said, “The Bihar government has spent about Rs 100 crore on organising the Prime Minister’s public events, which ultimately serve the BJP’s political ambitions. It has nothing to do with the common people of Bihar.”

Tejashwi said that the Prime Minister did not talk about the achievements of the NDA government during its 20-year rule because there was no specific achievement worth mentioning.

He said the PM took credit for exporting railway engines made in Bihar to the West African nation of Guinea but failed to acknowledge Lalu Yadav’s contributions, which led to the establishment of a rail engine factory, a wheel factory, and a coach factory in Bihar during his tenure as the Railway Minister.

The RJD leader said, “The Prime Minister also failed to talk about the problems of Bihar like migration, unemployment, establishment of industries, IT parks, textile parks, better medical and education system in Bihar, and income from tourism. He just made empty promises and left.”

Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor accused PM Modi of making a false claim that 4 crore people in Bihar had been pulled out of poverty.

He said, “Modi ji said in his speech in Siwan today that the NDA government has lifted 4 crore people in Bihar out of poverty. We have toured across Bihar but didn’t find even one of those 4 crore people who have risen above the poverty line because of the Modi government’s schemes.

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram accused Modi of giving expressways, bullet trains, and factories to his home state and making false promises to the people of Bihar.

Dhirendra Jha, CPI-ML Saran zone head, slammed PM Modi, saying that those who constantly violate the Constitution’s spirit have no right to use Ambedkar’s name. He called Amit Shah’s parliamentary attack on Ambedkar a blow to Indian democracy and demanded an apology from the PM.

“Bihar is done with the lies and will strongly fight back against these anti-people, anti-constitutional forces, and drive them out of power,” he added.