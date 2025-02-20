Opposition slams Yogi govt over UP budget

The Opposition has termed the budgetary proposals of the Uttar Pradesh government for 2025-26 as hollow, stating that it has nothing for the poor.

Reacting to the budget presented by the Yogi Adityanath government in the state assembly on Thursday, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that although this is the BJP government’s ninth budget, it offers nothing to the poor.

“This is not a budget but a very big drum, making a lot of noise yet hollow inside,” he commented.

He said that the budget is so disappointing that farmers’s hopes have withered, and women are burdened with worries about running their households. There is nothing for the general public, he remarked.

The SP President said the budget is disappointing for ministers and MLAs as well, as it has nothing for their respective departments. After all, they have to face the public. The BJP has once again failed to fulfil the promises made in its manifesto.

Akhilesh Yadav said the budget lacks measures to tackle inflation and unemployment. What is the use of presenting the biggest budget so far if it offers nothing for the youth, farmers, unemployed, and women?

“The Yogi Adityanath government has presented its last budget; a new government will now come to power,” he said.

“The BSP supremo further said that much remains to be done to meet the basic needs of the common man. “The government seems to lack intent. How can true development be achieved in such a scenario?” she asked.

“Cities, villages, and communities across Uttar Pradesh are struggling with a lack of basic facilities and deep-rooted inequalities. People are demanding better roads, adequate water supply, schools, hospitals and livelihood opportunities,” she added.