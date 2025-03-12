Opposition slams Nirmala Sitharaman over apparent remarks on Periyar in language row

Opposition MPs on Wednesday hit out at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after she accused the DMK of hypocrisy over the ongoing language row.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman on Tuesday lashed out at the DMK, questioning its stance on the New Education Policy (NEP) and its three-language model.

She pointed out that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was forced to withdraw his statement when he called their protests “uncivil”.

However, she alleged that an “elderly person,” the DMK worship, had once described Tamil as a “barbaric” language that “cannot even help beggars get alms.”

While Sitharaman did not name the individual, she was apparently referring to Periyar, the towering leader of the Dravidian movement.

“But a man who repeatedly says Tamil is a barbaric language, they keep his photograph in every room, they garland him and worship him and say he is the icon of the Dravidian movement. Look at their hypocrisy,” she said.

Her remarks sparked sharp criticism from opposition leaders, who accused her of acting against the interest of southern states.

“Periyar never demeaned Tamil language… Nobody can question Periyar’s love and sacrifice for Tamil society. Our Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a senior politician… she is well aware of this fact, but she is trying to politicise the issue… Tamil Nadu and India expect much more from a senior leader like her…,” MDMK MP Durai Vaiko said.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar also slammed Sitharaman, stating, “Nirmala Sitharaman is infamous for such controversial remarks. In her attempt to blindly support the BJP, she is always acting against the interest of southern states. She should introspect this personally because she is the Finance Minister; she should treat all the states equally. It seems that she is having a special kind of vengeance against southern states…”

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram reiterated Tamil Nadu’s commitment to the two-language policy, asserting that there is no reason to make a third language compulsory.

“Tamil Nadu is very clear and well served by the two-language formula – English and Tamil. English connects us with the world of commerce and science, and Tamil preserves our culture and identity. If anyone wants to learn a third language, it is of their own accord. There is no reason to make it compulsory. To thrust a third language on us would be completely unacceptable, and the Union government must be flexible in implementing its policies…”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also criticised the remarks of the Finance Minister, saying, “On a state subject, it is unfortunate, and I continue to say that a decision can only be taken after deliberation and debate. However, the arrogance the BJP is showing on this issue is extremely unfortunate…”