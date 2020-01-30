Opposition parties are likely to meet after the budget presentation on February 1 to evolve a joint strategy for the upcoming Parliament session starting on Friday. Various parties have already held their individual strategy meets for the budget session of Parliament and would soon get together to evolve a joint strategy to corner the government on key issues concerning the people and economy of the country, according to sources.

These include the protests and opposition over the amended citizenship act, price rise and inflation besides the poor state of the economy and rising unemployment. The session will commence on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament and continue till February 11. After a break, it will again commence on March 2 and continue till April 3.