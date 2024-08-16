Opposition demands Assam CM’s resignation after discovery of explosives

The opposition in Assam has called for the resignation of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, following the discovery of bomb-like materials from at least eight different locations across the state.

This development comes after the banned insurgent group, United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), claimed responsibility for planting 24 bombs throughout Assam.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah strongly criticized the BJP-led government for its failure to ensure security in the state.

Advertisement

In a statement posted on X, Borah lambasted the government’s approach, saying, “Assam’s descent into chaos is appalling! Despite overwhelming support, the BJP-led government has failed to deliver. CM @HimantaBiswa’s obsession with ‘jihad’ rhetoric has distracted from pressing issues, compromising security and development.”

Borah’s sentiments were echoed by Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi, who condemned ULFA-I’s actions while also questioning the state’s security apparatus.

“It is strange that CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his police had no clue about the bombs. CM-cum-Home Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma must resign immediately for failing to provide a secure environment in the state,” Gogoi stated.

He further added that the failure of the bombs to explode was solely due to the mercy of ULFA-I, illustrating the vulnerability of the state to potential attacks.

Gogoi criticized the current state of law and order in Assam, asserting that the government has completely failed in maintaining security.

“There is no existence of police and law and order. The Assam government has totally failed,” he said.

In response to the escalating criticism, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on ULFA-I chief Paresh Barua to prioritize dialogue over threats, stressing the need to maintain a stable environment to attract investment in Assam.

Meanwhile, police investigations into the seized materials are ongoing.