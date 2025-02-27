Opposition Cong protests outside Rajasthan Assembly over Indira remarks

The opposition Congress remained absent in the Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday over the deadlock following satirical reference on former prime minister late Indira Gandhi by a minister and subsequent suspension of six MLAs last week.

The members of the Congress staged a dharna and also held a “mock assembly” at the outer gate of the assembly premises to attract public attention to their issue and stance.

Advertisement

On Friday last during the Question Hour while replying to a question, Social Empowerment and Justice Minister Avinash Gehlot made the satirical remarks on the late prime minister Indira Gandhi referring her as “Aapki Dadi (Opposition’s Grandma)” to the strong protests from the Congress.

Advertisement

The ensuing dharna in the Well of the House has culminated in the suspension of six Congress MLAs, including the party state president Govind Singh Dotasara and Deputy CLP leader Ramkesh Meena.

Now the impasse continues for the opposition’s demand of expunging the remark made by Gehlot, his apology in the House and revocation of suspension of six Congress MLAs.

There are reports that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had talks over telephone with the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tikaram Julie last evening for exploring a way out for resolving the impasse in the House.

However, talks seemingly did not pave the way for making headway for resolving the situation on Monday.

Talking to the media at the dharna site, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said, “The government should come forward to lead the efforts for resolving the situation. The Government needs to give up dogmatism and ego and work to break the deadlock.

The Ex-CM said, “Dotasara has already regretted the entire course of events in the House, he has even expressed readiness for going to the Speaker’s residence to express regrets. What else the government wants. The Congress MLAs had staged dharna on Tuesday, however, nobody even approached us for talks to resolve the crisis.

Suspended MLA and PCC Chief Dotasara said the government was not keen in conducting the House properly and peacefully, in fact they want to “cover up their ministers’ incapability” and escape from taking on people’s issues and problems.

He said, “If the Government doesn’t give up dogmatic attitude, and over demands are not conceded to, we will continue our protest and dharna”

LoP Julie said, “There are many ways to break the deadlock, but they didn’t seem keen. During a previous Congress regime Devnani too was suspended for climbing the Dias. For that the then LoP Rajendra Singh Rathore had expressed regret to the Chair on behalf of Devnani. Once Rajendra Singh Rathore was suspended and the then LoP Gulab Chand Kataria had expressed regrets on behalf of Rathore.