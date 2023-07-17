Opposition alliance ‘family’ of opportunists: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday called Opposition parties trying to form an alliance for the next general elections a “Bhanumati Ka Kunba,” a “family” made up of people with diverse backgrounds and conflicting interests.

Addressing a press conference, Nadda said the Opposition alliance is based on selfish interests and is only for photo opportunities. The UPA and Opposition parties’ alliance is “Bhanumati Ka Kunba,” ‘Kahin Ki Eet, Kahin Ka Rodha, Bhanumati Ne Kunba Joda,” he said.

He said this “forced” alliance of the Opposition has neither any leader, nor any policy or determination or capacity to take decisions. “This is a team of corruption and scams,” he said.

The BJP president announced the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is holding a meeting in the national Capital on Tuesday and leaders of 38 partners have confirmed their participation.

The meeting will mark the completion of nine years of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Work of good governance has been done in the last nine years by the NDA government and we are continuously working on it. Rs 28 lakh cr have been directly transferred to the beneficiaries (DBT) till date,” the BJP leader said.

He said the NDA constituents are upbeat due to the positive impact of the Government’s pro-poor schemes and policies. “NDA’s reach and scope have increased over the years,” the BJP leader said.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan has decided to join the NDA, the BJP chief said. “I welcome him to the NDA family,” said Nadda, who met Paswan in Delhi, ahead of the NDA meet.

The BJP president said people are getting closer to the NDA. The NDA is not an alliance with greed for power, it only seeks to serve people and make the country stronger, he said. The BJP’s agenda is development and it has never distanced itself from parties with similar goals, he said.

When the world is passing through a difficult economic period, the IMF has said India has maintained an impressive progress. The country has enjoyed strong leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years and there is wide appreciation of that, he said.

The NDA meeting will see the presence of several existing and new BJP allies as the ruling party has worked overtime in recent weeks and months to conclude fresh alliances and win back those who had quit the ruling combine.

The BJP president said the NDA had maintained its strength on the principle of sabka saath, sabka vishwas, taking everybody together in the efforts for development. The presence of several parties at the NDA meet will show how truthfully it has pursued its policies and promises to people.