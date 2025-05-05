Opposition allegedly spreading confusion over Waqf awareness campaign: Yadav

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday addressed a joint press conference here, condemning the alleged confusion being spread by the opposition among the Muslim community regarding the Waqf Board awareness campaign.

Yadav alleged that the opposition is once again attempting to provoke a specific community by spreading false information in the name of the Waqf Board, and also stated that the Waqf Board law is a major step in the country’s progressive journey, passed in Parliament by the Modi government.

Advertisement

He pointed out that it is not the first time that changes have been made to Waqf laws, and claimed that similar amendments were made during the Congress government before 2013.

Advertisement

Yadav mentioned that the bill was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), which reflects the government’s inclusive approach in line with its philosophy of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (Together with All, Development for All).

He accused the opposition of allegedly spreading a false narrative that the rights of Muslims over Waqf are being taken away.

The minister said that religious activities should operate within a transparent and constitutional framework, and the right to create, manage, and regulate Waqf is protected under the new Waqf reform law in the interest of the Muslim community.

Yadav pointed out that while surveys were conducted in 1923, 1954, and 1995, the flaws introduced in 2013 under Congress raise serious questions—how could Waqf properties have increased by 100 per cent in just 10 years, he questioned, adding that the new law ensures proper identification of Waqf properties.

He added that Section 26 provides that states can legislate to manage religious affairs. Currently, misuse and encroachment are happening due to poor upkeep of these properties, the Union Minister said.

Yadav also questioned why Congress is objecting to the digitalisation of Waqf property records when the need for it was acknowledged even during their rule.

The minister emphasised that the government has brought this law with a positive vision to assure gender justice, and fulfill the purpose for which the Waqf was created.

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has not spoken on the issue, and his sister, Priyanka Vadra, did not even come to vote on it. Thus, it is unclear whether Congress supports the bill or not, Yadav stated further.

Addressing the media, senior BJP leader Atif Rasheed, who was also present at the press conference, stated that misinformation is being spread under the name of the Waqf Board Amendment Act 2025 to incite the Muslim community.

He alleged that the opposition is using fear in the name of the BJP to strengthen its vote bank, adding that whether it was Triple Talaq, the Citizenship Amendment Bill, or other reforms, the opposition has consistently engaged in misleading and divisive politics whenever the Modi government has introduced reforms.