Oppn MPs stage protest against Centre at Parliament

Several MPs form the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties on Tuesday staged a protest here against the BJP-led government at the Centre over the suspension of 92 MPs from the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

The MPs, including those suspended, held the demonstration in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament. They were joined by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and the grand old party ‘s MP from Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary constituency Rahul Gandhi.

During the demonstration, the protesting MPs shouted slogans while holding aloft placards against the ruling dispensation.

“Democracy under siege. Why the Prime Minister and Home Minister is silent?,” read the placards referring to the suspension of MPs and recent security breach in Parliament.

Attacking the government, Kharge said, ” (Narendra) Modi and (Amit) Shah have insulted the dignity of the House. Despite serious security lapses, they does not come to Parliament and give any statement.”

“I am very sad that for the first time in history so many MPs have been suspended. This is like flouting democracy and is a deep insult to the dignity of the House,” he said.

Notably, LoP in Rajya Sabha on Monday slammed the government over the suspension of the parliamentarians and said all democratic norms were thrown into the “dustbin by an autocratic” government.

In response to a question on suspension of MPs, the Wayanad MP said, “You can see what is going on.”

Meanwhile, a video went viral on social media in which one of the MPs from the Opposition, Kalyan Banerjee, protesting against the government can be be seen mimicking Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.