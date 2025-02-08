‘Operation Tiger’: Local level Thackeray-led Sena, Congress leaders join Shinde’s Sena

Hundreds of local-level workers from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Congress, along with prominent Thackeray-led Sena leaders from Washim, Karanja, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Akola, Bhiwandi, and

Kalyan, joined the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena party in the presence of Shinde himself, on Friday, giving a fillip to ‘Operation Tiger’.

Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s Akola district chief Vijay Malokar, Congress state secretary Dilip Bhojraj, Congress Washim district general secretary Sachin Patil, Theckeray-led Sena’s Kerala state chief N Bhuvanchandran, and Youth Congress City President Praful Gavai were among the leaders who joined the Shinde Sena.

Advertisement

Hundreds of workers from rural regions such as Malgaon Taluka, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Akola, Bhiwandi as well as Kalyan also joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, after being convinced to do so by Shinde Sena MLA Bhavana Gawli, who orchestrated the move.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, Deputy CM Shinde said that the people like action-oriented leadership. “Shiv Sena stands for 80% social work and 20% politics. The people have rejected leaders who rely on accusations and rhetoric. Instead, they have chosen those who deliver real work. Some opposition leaders, after losing, conveniently blame EVMs, the Election Commission and even the judiciary. They called for a ‘vote in the people’s court,’ and Maharashtra has given them a clear verdict”.

Answering questions about ‘Operation Tiger’, Shinde said, “As Deputy Chief Minister, I am in touch with MLAs across party lines because people want development, and not empty promises. Shiv Sena is the party of the tiger. Wearing a tiger’s skin doesn’t make anybody a tiger. You need the heart of a tiger”.

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena has also indicated that it plans to get more leaders from opposition parties in Maharashtra to join it well before elections to Maharashtra’s local civic bodies are scheduled within four months.