Operation Sindoor: VP Dhankar backs strikes on terror bases; Calls for direct support to farmers

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar asserted on Monday that India does not need to provide any proof of its precise and devastating strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan during ‘Operation Sindoor’, as the whole world has seen footage of coffins of terrorists accompanied by Pakistani leaders, and Army officers.

Dhankar lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the bold decision of stopping water to Pakistan, and declaring that ‘blood and water cannot flow together’.

The Vice President was speaking at the inauguration of an ‘Agri-Industry Conclave’ at Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh today afternoon.

“The resolve of India’s Prime Minister is like that of an iron man,” the Vice President stated. He said that every citizen is filled with national pride and dedicated to the national interest.

“Today, the entire nation is filled with patriotic spirit, united against terrorism.,” he said.

“India does not need to provide proof. Those who suffered damages, have already shown the world the evidence,” Dhankar stressed.

Speaking for the farmers, Dhankar strongly emphasised the need for the union government to ensure that all kinds of subsidies and benefits for farmers are given directly to them.

“In our country, there is a large subsidy on fertilizers, and many other significant subsidies too — but these are indirect. If all of these are given directly to farmers, my estimate is that each farmer would receive at least Rs 35000 annually,” Dhankar reasoned.

He hinted that the system of direct subsidies in the USA is more effective and beneficial to farmers there, as compared to the indirect payment of most subsidies in India.

“In the United States, the income of a farmer’s family is higher than that of an average household. One key reason for this is that farmers receive direct government support,” he maintained.

He said that our union government is also supporting farmers in every possible way. He, however, noted that presently only the ‘PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi’ is directly deposited in farmers’ accounts.

“Now, it is important that all other aids also be deposited directly into their accounts, because this would be immensely beneficial,” the Vice President suggested.

He pointed out that farmers must emerge as entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector.

“Our farmers must define what entrepreneurship means. I call them ‘agripreneurs’,” Dhankar said.

He urged that India needs millions of agripreneurs in the country who will take the lead in marketing agricultural products, adding value to agri-produce, and leading in dairy, vegetable, and fruit production.

Highlighting the economic progress of the last decade, Dhankar said that India has become the fourth-largest economy in the world, and very soon, India will become the third-largest global superpower.