Operation Sindoor still underway; neutralised over 100 terrorists in Pak: Centre

Over 100 terrorists were killed in the Indian air strikes carried out under the codename “Operation Sindoor” on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the government informed during an all-party meeting convened on Thursday.

The government, according to sources, also mentioned that the opeartion is still underway, thus, making it difficult to provide the exact number of terrorists neutralised in precision strikes carried out by Indian armed forces on the intervening night of May 6 and 7.

However, the government did not elaborate whether more strikes are planned.

Additionally, the Centre also stated that India will not take any action on its part unti Pakiatan carries out any provocative actions.

Talking to the media, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said, “All the leaders have shown maturity at a time when we are all working together. Everyone has hailed and congratulated the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, and said that we will support the government and armed forces.”

He further refused to reveal more details about the “continuation of things” after the “first strike” of Operation Sindoor.

India launched the action in response to the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists last month, which had left 26 people, including a foreign national, dead.

During the operation that began at 1.05 am Wednesday and continued till 1:30 am, India struck nine terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). According to official figures given by Pakistan, 31 people were killed and 57 others were wounded in the Indian strikes.