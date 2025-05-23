Operation Sindoor’ symbolizes PM’s political will, strategic intelligence, and military precision: Amit Shah

Hailing ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a successful blend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political will, intelligence inputs from security agencies, and the striking capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the entire nation is proud of the military’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing the Border Security Force (BSF) Investiture Ceremony in the capital, Shah remarked, “Operation Sindoor became possible due to the Prime Minister’s firm political resolve, accurate intelligence from our agencies, and the armed forces’ exceptional combat execution. It is when all three elements combine that such an operation can take place.”

India has been confronting Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for decades, Shah noted, adding that despite numerous terror attacks over the years, the hostile neighbour had not previously faced a fitting response.

“In 2014, when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister and a government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party was formed, our soldiers were killed in the Uri attack. For the first time, we responded by entering terrorist hideouts and conducting surgical strikes immediately after the incident,” Shah said.

“We targeted the terrorists, but it was Pakistan that proved its involvement in sponsoring terrorism by claiming responsibility. When the Pakistani army attempted to attack our civilians and military installations, the Indian Army gave a strong response. Our forces demonstrated their firepower by targeting Pakistani airbases,” he added.

He further said that Pakistan stood exposed after India’s precise strikes on terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“Today, the world acknowledges that Pakistan is behind the terror activities in India. When we targeted terror camps in Pakistan, their army retaliated, and their officers attended the funerals of the terrorists we eliminated. These facts clearly reveal their involvement,” Shah asserted.

Praising the BSF’s role in ‘Operation Sindoor,’ Shah said, “The entire country is proud of our armed forces and the BSF. Even during heightened tensions, the BSF held its ground on the borders. When shelling occurred from across the border, BSF personnel responded with strength and resilience.”

He also highlighted the effectiveness of indigenous weapon systems used during the operation, saying, “We witnessed the success of domestically developed weapons during Operation Sindoor. I am confident that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, we will continue progressing toward self-reliance in defense manufacturing.”

Commending the BSF’s performance in securing India’s frontiers, Shah said, “When it was decided that one force would be responsible for guarding a specific border, the BSF was assigned the two most challenging frontiers—Bangladesh and Pakistan. Given your capabilities, you have done an excellent job securing them.”