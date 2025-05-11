Operation Sindoor: IAF confirms mission success; all pilots safe, 5 Indian soldiers martyred

India has lost five soldiers in Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation for the killing of 26 tourists during the brutal Pahalgam attack in April. Paying homage to the fallen heroes, Director General Military Operations DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai on Sunday said, “We express our deepest solidarity with the families of our martyred soldiers. Their sacrifices will always be remembered and honored by a grateful nation.”

“We have so far exercised immense restraint, and our actions have been focused, measured, and non-escalatory. However, any threat to our sovereignty, territorial integrity, or the safety of our citizens will be met with decisive force,” he added.

According to the DGMO, more than 100 terrorists were killed in the strikes across nine terror hubs, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Muddasir Ahmed – key figures involved in the IC-814 hijacking and the Pulwama attack.

Addressing speculation about the capture of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots during the Operation Sindoor air strikes, Director General of Air Operations (DGAO) Air Marshal A.K. Bharti confirmed that all IAF pilots are safe and back home.

Detailing the IAF’s actions since the operation’s launch on May 7, Air Marshal Bharti said air strikes were conducted on two terror hubs—Mudrike and Bahawalpur.

“We have the capability to target every system at these bases and beyond. However, our response was measured, designed to send a clear signal to our adversary to avoid further escalation. The IAF’s actions were directed solely at military installations, deliberately avoiding civilian targets and collateral damage,” he emphasized.

Following Pakistan’s massive drone attacks on Indian cities including Srinagar and Naliya on the night of May 8–9, India decided to respond by striking critical military assets.

“In a swift, coordinated, and calibrated response, we targeted air bases, command centers, military infrastructure, and air defense systems across the Western Front. Our targets included Chaklala, Rafiqui, Rahim Yar Khan, and subsequently, Sargodha, Bhulari, and Jacobabad,” the DGAO said.

He further disclosed that a focused response targeted surveillance radar sites at Lahore and Gujranwala.

When asked about casualties on the opposing side, Air Marshal Bharti noted that the strikes had the intended effect, but emphasized that the primary aim was precision targeting, not casualty infliction.

“Our job is to hit the target accurately. Counting casualties is their task, not ours,” he stated.

In response to a question about Pakistani fighter jets, the DGAO said, “Yes, we achieved our objectives of decimating terrorist infrastructure. Their aircraft were prevented from entering our airspace. We did shoot down several planes. Losses have occurred on their side.”

He declined to comment on any losses India may have incurred. “We are in a combat situation, and losses are part of it. The real question is: did we achieve our objective of striking terrorist camps? The answer is a thumping yes. And all our pilots are safely back,” he affirmed.

Adding that some IAF strikes were intended to deliver an unambiguous warning against further misadventures, the DGMO said the Pakistani Army is believed to have lost approximately 35–40 personnel in artillery and small arms exchanges along the Line of Control between May 7 and 10.

“What they likely did not anticipate was the speed and precision of the IAF’s retaliation,” he concluded.