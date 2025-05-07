Operation Sindoor: Domestic airlines cancel several flights to J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan

Domestic carriers on Wednesday cancelled or delayed several flights to and from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh after the Indian Army successfully executed ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting nine high-value terror targets deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In view of the prevailing situation, Air India said it has cancelled all its flights to and from the following stations — Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot — till noon on May 7, pending further updates from authorities.

“Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption,” said the leading airline.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo said that in continuation of “our earlier update and in the wake of the prevailing situation, flights to/from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, and Jodhpur stand cancelled for the day”.

The airline further stated that “We are anticipating changes in flight schedules across our network and sincerely advise all customers to stay updated on their flight status before heading to the airport. We remain committed to keeping you informed on subsequent developments”.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet has also announced that, due to the ongoing situation, its services in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar, have been impacted.

“Due to ongoing situation, airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala (DHM), Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), and Amritsar (ATQ), are closed until further notice. Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and check flight status,” SpiceJet said in a statement posted on X.

Operation Sindoor was carried out with precision, targeting terrorist infrastructure associated with groups responsible for the attack.

The Indian government confirmed that all nine targets were successfully struck, with no civilian or military infrastructure in Pakistan being affected.

The strikes were part of India’s response to the April 22 terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali national in Jammu and Kashmir.