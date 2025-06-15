Operation Sindoor: Citizens rally behind Indian armed forces with messages of gratitude and support

The Indian Army on Sunday shared a compilation of letters from civilians expressing their support and gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces for carrying out Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory military action against Pakistan-backed terrorists following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army, released a video containing these heartfelt messages from the public on a social media platform.

“A heartfelt compilation of letters from civilians, expressing their unwavering support, deep admiration, and gratitude for the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor. Their words echo pride, resilience, and the enduring spirit of heroism that continues to inspire us all. Indian Army — always in service of the nation, with honour and dedication,” an Army officer posted on X.

Suryanarayana, Chairman of the State Civil Services Retired Officers’ Association, congratulated the leadership of the Indian Armed Forces for effectively countering attacks launched by Pakistan.

“We salute and congratulate all the heads of the Indian Armed Forces for countering the missile attacks launched by Pakistan to strike civilian and military locations in northern and western India. India has successfully struck multiple terror infrastructure facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor,” he wrote on the platform.

“I want no salary, compensation, recognition, or certificate. I just need your authorization, uniform, and permission to fight for the country in the Infantry,” posted Rupesh Harishchandra Mainkar on X.

Vaishnu Shankar, who volunteered during the Kargil War, wrote: “During the Kargil War, I had the honour of serving as a volunteer, lending my shoulder to the brave hearts at Base Hospital, Srinagar. That experience left an indelible mark on my soul, and I want you to know, Sir, that the joy of serving my nation still burns strong within me.”

Parul Singh, Chairman and CEO of Parul Charitable Trust, pledged material support to the armed forces.

“We stand with you and the Armed Forces to show our solidarity at this critical time. We are ready to provide all possible assistance, including ration, clothing, medicines, and vehicles for our fighting troops,” Parul wrote.