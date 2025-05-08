Operation Sindoor: Centre briefs Oppn on strikes in Pakistan, PoK

A day after carrying out air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), the Centre on Thursday convened an all-party meeting to brief Opposition leaders about the operation that came in response to the brutal April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with other key leaders attended the meeting at Parliament library building.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and BJP national president J P Nadda attended from the government’s side.

According to reports, the Centre briefed the Opposition about the mission’s objectives, the targets and India’s preprations to counter any retaliatory action from Pakistan.

Ahead of the meeting, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told media that Prime Minister Narendra Modi desires that we should not be divided in such a situation.

“Operation Sindoor has been successfully executed by the armed forces, and the government is very clear about it. PM Modi’s intentions have already been known to the world. The PM desires that in such a situation, we should not be divided. It is a situation where every Indian must be united,” he said.

India on Wednesday launched “Operation Sindoor”, carrying out precision strikes at nine terror sites across Pakistan and PoJK. The strikes targeted terror camps of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, and came in response to the carnage in Pahalgam by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Following the operation, the Opposition leaders had lauded the armed forces and said that they stand united with the government.

Hours after the strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a full-fledged cabinet meeting and briefed the ministers about Operation Sindoor.