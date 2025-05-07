“Operation Sindoor brings justice”: Wife of Shubham Dwivedi reacts to Pahalgam attack retaliation

Anshanya Dwivedi, the wife of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi, expressed her emotions on Wednesday following the successful execution of ‘Operation Sindoor’, calling it the nation’s justice for her husband’s death.

“Operation Sindoor has brought peace to my heart. If terrorism is not eliminated, homes across the country will continue to suffer such losses,” she said.

Shubham’s father, Sanjay Dwivedi, also shared his sentiments, stating, “Ever since we heard the news, our entire family feels a sense of relief. The government has avenged those who shattered the ‘Sindoor’ (vermilion) of my daughter-in-law.”

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and State Congress President Ajay Rai visited the Dwivedi family. Shubham was among the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Speaker personally informed Anshanya about the military operation, which left both of them emotional. Amid chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” Mahana said, “We thank our brave soldiers. This was justice for the murder of 26 innocent people.”

Later, Ajay Rai also paid a visit to the Dwivedi household and offered floral tributes before Shubham’s photograph. He commended the Indian Army, saying, “They have shown exemplary valour in avenging the Pahalgam attack.”

He added, “Indeed, the nation holds its head high today, and a sense of solace has reached the hearts of Shubham’s family. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for this operation.”