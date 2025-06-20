‘Operation Sindoor’ a powerful message to terrorists, patrons across border: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that the ‘Operation Sindoor’ has sent a powerful message to terrorists and their patrons across the border that New India is assertive, resolute and will no longer be a victim of terrorism, but respond with strength and strategy.

Interacting with soldiers at Northern Command, Udhampur, Rajnath Singh commended the precision, coordination and courage of the Armed Forces and intelligence agencies in destroying terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), asserting that India’s change in policy towards terrorism is a result of this unmatched valour and dedication.

He described Operation Sindoor as not just a military action, but a warning to the terrorists across the border and those who support them that India will no longer tolerate terrorism and give a befitting reply if its unity and integrity is harmed. “Operation Sindoor is not over yet. This is just a pause. I want to tell this to my neighboring country,” he added.

The defence minister defined the life of a soldier as the one filled with courage and sacrifice, adding that the nation will forever remain indebted to the services rendered by the Armed Forces in the duty of the motherland.

At the Barakhana organised on the eve of International Day of Yoga 2025, he urged the troops to keep focusing on physical and mental well-being, underlining the importance of strength and wellness in a soldier’s life. “If you are strong, our borders will be strong. When the borders are strong, India will be strong,” he said.

A cultural programme comprising Khukri Dance, Bhangra, Kalari Pattu and Jhanz Patak was also organised as part of the event.

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, and other senior Indian Army officials were present on the occasion.

Rajnath Singh arrived at Udhampur this afternoon to attend the International Yoga Day celebrations on Saturday.

Udhampur is the headquarters of the strategic Northern Command of the Indian Army that guards the Line of Control (LOC) with Pakistan occupied Kashmir and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Rajnath wrote on X; “Shall attend the International Yoga Day celebrations tomorrow morning. Also, looking forward to interacting with the Armed Forces personnel at Udhampur Cantt.”

Meanwhile, preparations have been made for celebrating the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY-2025) on 21 June across J&K.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo has advised all departments to participate in the IDY. He also suggested holding yoga sessions at all the iconic locations of the UT for their impact and mass participation and awareness about this health activity.

Prelude Yoga sessions were conducted at Martand Sun Temple, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, Krimichi Shiva Temple, and Sugandesha Temple, Pattan Baramulla.