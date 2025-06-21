Operation Sindhu: 827 Indians evacuated from Iran so far, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday announced that over 800 Indian nationals have been brought back from Iran under Operation Sindhu, India’s evacuation initiative launched amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

In view of the deteriorating security situation following the escalating hostilities, India launched Operation Sindhu on Wednesday to facilitate the safe return of its citizens stranded in Iran.

Advertisement

The latest evacuation flight from Mashhad, carrying 310 Indian nationals, landed in New Delhi at 4:30 PM on Saturday.

Advertisement

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, “Another evacuation flight from Mashhad landed in New Delhi at 1630 hrs on 21 June with 310 Indian nationals from Iran. With this, a total of 827 Indians have been evacuated.”

The Government of India has been actively coordinating efforts for the safety and repatriation of Indian nationals in Iran. Earlier on Saturday, Jaiswal shared that a special evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, had also arrived in Delhi.

“Operation Sindhu continues. A special evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, landed in New Delhi at 0300 hrs on 21st June, bringing Indians from Iran home. With this, so far, 517 Indian nationals from Iran have returned under Operation Sindhu,” he posted.

In another update, Jaiswal noted, “Operation Sindhu flight brings citizens home. Evacuated 290 Indian nationals from Iran, including students and religious pilgrims, by a charter flight. The flight arrived in New Delhi at 2330 hrs on 20 June and was received by Secretary (CPV & OIA), Arun Chatterjee.”

He also expressed gratitude to the Iranian government for its cooperation in facilitating the evacuations.

As the third flight under Operation Sindhu touched down, nearly 290 Indians — including 190 from Jammu and Kashmir — were welcomed home with patriotic chants and emotional scenes at Delhi airport.

Passengers waved Indian flags and raised slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” expressing heartfelt gratitude to the Indian government for their safe return amidst the escalating crisis.

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, Iran on Friday relaxed airspace restrictions to allow three charter flights for evacuating around 1,000 Indian nationals, most of them students, under Operation Sindhu.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran coordinated the safe passage of evacuees, while the MEA oversaw the repatriation process.

Among those evacuated was Zaffar Abbas Naqvi, who shared that after attacks began, his family moved from Tehran to Mashhad, which was also targeted.

“We contacted the Indian government, and the action was so swift that we cannot express our gratitude in words. I want to thank Modi ji and Yogi ji who made all the arrangements for us,” he said.

Kulsum, another evacuee, said, “The situation in Iran was worrisome. We were very anxious. The government’s help was invaluable, and we are thankful to be back home safely.”

Mohammad Ali Qazim, who returned from Mashhad, said, “The situation, especially in Tehran, was not good. The Indian government helped us cross the border and return home. The UP government is also helping us get back to our native places.”

The coordinated efforts of the Central and State governments have brought immense relief to families across India, ensuring the safe return of citizens amid an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment.

The first batch under Operation Sindhu included 110 Indian students — 90 of them from Jammu and Kashmir — evacuated from northern Iran to Armenia before being flown to Delhi. These students were mostly from Urmia Medical University.

The Israel-Iran conflict entered its ninth day on Saturday. The crisis was triggered by a massive Israeli airstrike on June 13 targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites, code-named “Operation Rising Lion.”

In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale missile and drone assault named “Operation True Promise 3”, targeting Israeli jet fuel and energy facilities.

Operation Sindhu remains ongoing, with further evacuations expected in the coming days.