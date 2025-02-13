Operation PRAGHAT: STF Assam nabs key ABT operative in Chennai amid crackdown on extremist networks

The Special Task Force (STF) Assam has arrested a key operative linked to global terrorist organisations in Chennai.

Acting on intelligence inputs and leveraging advanced technical surveillance, STF Assam, in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu Police, executed a planned operation in the early hours of February 12.

The operation led to the capture of Abu Salam Ali, a resident of Khudigaon Part-II under Bilasipara Police Station, Dhubri, Assam. Ali was arrested under the jurisdiction of Semmencherry Police Station, Chennai, marking yet another decisive step in STF Assam’s crackdown on extremist elements.

Ali, an active member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, had been on the run since December 17, 2024. His name surfaced during ongoing investigations into radical networks, leading to multiple arrests from Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts in Assam. His role in coordinating extremist activities alongside Nur Islam Mandal and Shahinur Islam was reportedly aimed at strengthening radical factions and undermining national security.

Ali’s capture is not an isolated incident but part of a larger network of radical elements attempting to expand their influence in Assam and beyond. Over the past few years, Assam Police and the STF have intensified efforts to curb jihadi activities, with multiple arrests linked to ABT and other banned organisations.

The Ansarullah Bangla Team, a Bangladesh-based extremist outfit, has long been under the radar of intelligence agencies due to its involvement in cross-border terror activities. Its association with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB)—which has carried out attacks in India—makes its presence in Assam a cause for concern.

Assam has witnessed a series of crackdowns on extremist modules in recent years, with arrests spanning districts such as Barpeta, Dhubri, Bongaigaon, and Goalpara. Many of these operatives have been found using madrasas and sleeper cells to propagate radical ideology and recruit individuals for extremist activities.