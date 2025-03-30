‘Operation Brahma’: Indian Navy ships with relief material sail for quake-hit Myanmar

Indian Navy ships, Satpura and Savitri, from the Eastern Naval Command, have sailed for Yangon on Saturday, as part of the Indian Navy’s immediate response towards Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

Notably, India on Saturday launched “Operation Brahma” to assist Myanmar in the wake of a devastating earthquake that struck the country on Friday.

Advertisement

The HADR efforts are in progress in conjunction with Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, Indian Army, Indian Air Force and NDRF under the direction of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Advertisement

“Indian Navy ships Karmuk and LCU 52 from the Andaman and Nicobar Command will also be sailing for Yangon on March 30 (Sunday), to assist in the HADR operations,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Approximately 52 Tons of relief material have been embarked onboard these ships, including HADR pallets consisting of essential clothing, drinking water, food, medicines, and emergency stores, it said.

The Indian Navy remains committed to India’s resolve to remain the ‘First Responder’ in the region, it added.

On Saturday, an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft carrying 15 tonnes of relief material reached Yangon. The first tranche of humanitarian aid includes tents, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, essential medicines, and other emergency supplies.