OPD services disrupted in Chhattisgarh over junior doctor’s rape-murder in Kolkata

Doctors across Chhattisgarh united in protest on Saturday against the horrific rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. As a result, OPD services in government and private hospitals across the state were suspended for the day, following a call by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Emergency services, however, remained operational.

The 24-hour OPD closure began at 6 am on Saturday and will continue until 6 am on Sunday. The shutdown disrupted general check-ups and routine consultations, although emergency and casualty services were maintained.

Protests began earlier on Friday, with junior doctors at Ambedkar Hospital in Raipur leading a candlelight march from the Medical College campus to Telibandha Marine Drive Chowpatty.

In Korba, a female patient at Medical College passed away during the protest, with her family alleging that treatment was not initiated despite her admission. However, the IMA had assured that emergency and casualty services would remain unaffected.

The protest was marked by rallies and candlelight marches in various cities, including Raipur, Bilaspur, and Korba. Doctors and medical staff held posters and banners condemning the heinous crime and demanding justice for the victim.

In Raipur, AIIMS doctors held placards condemning the Kolkata incident, while in Bilaspur, doctors under the IMA banner organised a protest rally that moved from CMD Chowk to SIMS. The protesters demanded immediate action and measures to ensure the safety of healthcare workers.

The protests were peaceful, with doctors reiterating their demand for safety and security at workplaces. The IMA has urged the authorities to take swift action and ensure justice for the victim. Faculty Association members affirmed their solidarity with colleagues nationwide, condemning the attack and calling for swift justice and enhanced security measures for healthcare professionals.