Op Sindoor mirrors Modi’s will, striking power of armed forces: HM Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Operation Sindoor — India’s military response to Pahalgam terror attack — is a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political will, intelligence gathering by the country’s agencies, and the striking power of Indian armed forces.

“Operation Sindoor is a unique symbol of PM Modi’s strong political will, the accurate intelligence of our agencies, and the impeccable strike capability of our three armed forces,” he said after inaugurating the new Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) at North Block in the national capital.

The MAC, under the Intelligence Bureau, was created in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks with an aim to share timely inputs and information among various agencies involved in the law enforcement.

The newly inaugurated facility functions under the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and serves as the nodal platform for seamless coordination and information exchange among various security and intelligence agencies across India.

The MAC is aimed to enhance real-time intelligence sharing, quicken response mechanisms, and to improve inter-agency coordination in addressing internal and external threats to the country.

On the occasion, the minister also underlined the need for a “future-ready security ecosystem”, which should be capable of responding effectively to evolving challenges, particularly those posed by terrorism and insurgency.