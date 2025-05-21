Op Sindoor: Congress reiterates demand for special session of Parliament, slams all-party delegations as “PR exercise”

As the seven all-party delegations fan out across the world to counter Pakistan’s misinformation campaign and amplify India’s message on terrorism in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, the Opposition Congress on Wednesday called the move a “Public relations exercise” to divert attention.

The Grand Old Party also reiterated its demand for a special session of Parliament to discuss the events after the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Speaking to a news agency, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated: “I feel this (all-party delegations) is another attempt to divert attention. This is a public relations exercise.”

“We are raising real issues about terrorism and terrorist attacks, China, and Pakistan. Why are you not calling a special session of Parliament?…” he asked.

Ramesh said that the Opposition parties have been demanding an all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament since April 22, when the dastardly terrorist attack was carried out by Pakistani terrorists.

“Two meetings were held, but the PM was not present. Later, LoP Rahul Gandhi ji and Kharge ji wrote to the PM to call a special session of Parliament to discuss political issues arising out of this (Pahalgam attack). We have also not discussed the China issue. In the middle of this, to divert attention, they (Central govt) announced a caste census. As we continued our demand for an all-party meeting and special session of Parliament, they (Central govt) announced the constitution of delegations comprising MPs from various political parties. I feel this is another attempt to divert attention. This is a public relations exercise,” said the Congress leader.

The remarks came as three of the seven all-party delegations start their foreign visits on Wednesday to counter Pakistan and expose the country’s duplicity on terrorism.

Three delegations – one headed by JD-U’s Sanjay Kumar Jha, the second by Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde, and the third one by DMK’s Kanimozhi- will start their global outreach today. The members of these delegations were briefed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday.