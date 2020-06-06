Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa, which reached Male, the Maldives on 4 June for her third trip under Op Samudra Setu, Indian Navy’s contribution to India’s national effort to bring home her citizens from foreign shores by sea, embarked with 700 Indian nationals on 5 June and departed for India late in the evening.

During the embarkation, the ship was visited by Colonel Mohamed Saleem, the Commandant of the Maldives Coast Guard.

With this trip, Jalashwa will successfully bring back almost 2700 Indian citizens from the Maldives and Sri Lanka to Indian shores under the broader umbrella of the Indian Government’s Mission Vande Bharat.

The ship will observe strict COVID protocols on board and is expected to reach Tuticorin on 7 June.

The evacuated personnel will be disembarked at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu and entrusted to the care of State authorities.