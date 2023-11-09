One TRF terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Shopian

On Thursday morning’The Resistance Front’ (TRF) affilaited terroris with the proscribed terror outfit, was killed in the Kathohalan area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

According to the Kashmir zone police, incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have also been recovered from the possession of the terrorist.

“One terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit TRF was neutralised. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered. The search is going on,” the Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

Further details are awaited.

