One-Stop destination for all EV-related information: India launches E-Amrit Portal on EVs at COP26

The launch of the portal was attended by UK High-Level Climate Action Champion Nigel Topping and Niti Aayog Adviser Sudhendu Jyoti Sinha.

SNS | New Delhi | November 11, 2021 11:46 am

representational image (iStock photo)

India today launched E-Amrit, a web portal on electric vehicles (EVs) at the ongoing COP26 Summit in Glasgow, UK, Niti Aayog said.

E-Amrit is a one-stop destination for all information on electric vehicles — busting myths around the adoption of EVs, their purchase, investment opportunities, policies, and subsidies.

The portal has been developed and hosted by Niti Aayog under a collaborative knowledge exchange programme with the UK government and as part of the UK–India Joint Roadmap 2030, signed by the Prime Ministers of the two countries.

E-Amrit intends to complement initiatives of the government on raising awareness on EVs and sensitizing consumers on the benefits of switching to electric vehicles.

India has recently taken many initiatives to accelerate the decarbonisation of transport and the adoption of electric mobility in the country. Schemes such as FAME and PLI are especially important in creating an ecosystem for the early adoption of EVs.

Niti Aayog intends to add more features and introduce innovative tools to make the portal more interactive and user-friendly.

