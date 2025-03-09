‘One Stop Center’ helps over 2 lakh victimized women in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government is making significant strides in empowering, securing, and promoting women’s self-reliance.

The state’s Women and Child Development Department is implementing a range of impactful schemes to enhance women’s social, economic, political, and cultural achievements while raising awareness about their rights and ensuring gender equality.

Advertisement

These women-centric initiatives are being rapidly executed to foster inclusive development and self-reliance.

Advertisement

A prime example is the ‘One Stop Center’ initiative, which has become a vital support system for women and girls facing adversity. Managed by the state government under CM Yogi’s leadership, this program has assisted over 2 lakh distressed women so far.

These centres offer medical and legal aid, rehabilitation, and counselling to women suffering from domestic violence, dowry harassment, sexual abuse, child marriage, exploitation, and gender discrimination, officials here on Sunday claimed.

Additionally, advancing its commitment to women’s empowerment, the UP government has extended support to over 7 lakh women through the 181 Women Helpline. Furthermore, the dignity and convenience of women have been prioritized with the construction of 1,100 pink toilets across the state.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Women Welfare Minister Baby Rani Maurya flagged off the rescue vehicles of the One Stop Center, marking a significant step towards enhancing the effectiveness of this initiative.

During the event, Minister Maurya emphasized that the UP government’s top priority is to uplift women and make them self-reliant. She highlighted that the One Stop Center has emerged as a vital pillar for women’s safety and protection in Uttar Pradesh.

She added, “Women possess the power to bring positive change to society and the nation and are equally capable of tackling any challenge as men.”

Ensuring that the benefits of all state government schemes reach women and girls remains a key focus. She praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment, noting that the government’s schemes significantly contribute to women’s development and self-reliance.

She said, “The state government is dedicated to empowering women through comprehensive efforts focused on their safety, education, employment, and social justice.”

She said, “In line with the vision of CM Yogi Adityanath, the Women Welfare and Child Development Department is working strategically to ensure the effective implementation of schemes for the benefit of women and girls.”

“As a result, women in Uttar Pradesh are progressing towards self-reliance. To provide financial support, the Yogi government offers a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to destitute women, benefiting 34.14 lakh women across the state.”

She added, “Additionally, shelter homes for women facing violence and distress are helping them move forward towards self-reliance. Initiatives like ‘Mission Shakti Abhiyan’ and the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme are being implemented effectively to safeguard and empower women and girls.”

“Awareness campaigns addressing issues such as domestic violence, child marriage, sexual exploitation, the dowry system, and gender equality are being conducted door-to-door. These efforts educate women about their rights and empower them to become self-reliant and confident.”