One Pakistani terrorist killed as troops foil attempt to ambush Army convoy in Jammu

One Pakistani terrorist was killed on Monday morning when the Indian Army troops foiled an attempt of heavily armed terrorists to ambush a convoy in the border area near Akhnoor in the Jammu district. The terrorists also fired indiscriminately at an Ambulance of the Army.

This was followed by an encounter between the security forces and terrorists. Three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the cordon of security forces.

Confirming the attack, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said; “Terrorists fired upon a convoy near Asan, in the Sunderbani Sector, targeting Army vehicles in the morning”.

“Swift retaliation by troops ensured foiling of the attempt, ensuring no injuries. The area has been cordoned off, and a search operation to neutralise the terrorists is ongoing”, said the Army.

Additional DGP (Jammu) Anand Jain said terrorists believed to be three have been spotted near Assan Mandir, Battle, in the jurisdiction of police station Akhnoor of district Jammu. A joint search operation has been launched by Police and Security forces.

The ambush attempt by terrorists failed after which a cordon and search operation was started in the area.

A search operation was launched last night also in the Rajouri town after a group of suspected terrorists was seen near the house of a BJP leader.

The suspects escaped when locals raised an alarm.