One Pakistani citizen among four terrorists killed in Kashmir

In a major encounter in Kashmir, a Pakistani citizen along with Four other terrorists have been killed by the security forces. One terrorist has been captured alive during overnight encounters with security forces across Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar described it as a major achievement and said that the Pakistani terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter has been identified as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Kamaal Bhai @ Jatt. He was active since 2018 in Pulwama-Shopian area and involved in several terror crimes and civilian atrocities.

“We had launched joint operations at 4 to 5 locations yesterday night in the Ganderbal, Handwara and Pulwama districts”, said the IGP.

Among the killed terrorists, two belonged to JeM and the other two to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Large quantity of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the killed terrorists.