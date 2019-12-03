Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said that the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ initiative that will largely cover migrant labourers and daily wagers will come into force across the country from June 1, 2020.

The eligible beneficiaries will be eligible to avail their entitled food grains under the National Food Security Act from and Fair Price Shop in the country using the same ration card.

“This would be made available after biometric/Aadhaar authentication on ePoS (electronic Point of Sale) devices,” Paswan told the Lok Sabha.

The facility of inter-state portability under the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ initiative would be available through the FPSs.

“This system would largely benefit the numerous migrant beneficiaries such as labourers, daily wagers, blue-collar workers etc. who frequently change their place of dwelling in search of employment or for other reasons across the country,” he said.

Paswan said that the initiative would be implemented across the country from June 1.

The consumer affairs ministry has asked the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to chalk out a plan to implement the initiative.

“BIS has granted about 998 licences to overseas firms spread across about 51 countries for various products as per Indian standards,” Paswan said.