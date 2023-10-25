‘One Nation, One Election’ panel writes to political parties for views

The High-Level Committee (HLC) constituted under the chairpersonship of former President Ram Nath Kovind to examine issues relating to holding of simultaneous elections in the country and to make recommendations thereon, held its second meeting on Wednesday.

Home Minister Amit Shah, former Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, former Chairman, 15th Finance Commission N K Singh, former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash C Kashyap and former Central Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari attended the meeting.

The meeting unanimously approved budgetary provision for the HLC for current FY 2023-24. The meeting took note of resignation of leader of the single largest party in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the membership of HLC.

After welcoming the Members of the HLC to the second meeting, Mr Kovind, along with members confirmed the minutes of the first meeting held on 23rd of September and the action taken on the decisions.

Secretary of the Committee Niten Chandra apprised the Committee members about the various follow up actions taken on decisions taken in the first meeting.

The Committee was informed that according to the decision taken earlier the HLC has been renamed as “High Level Committee on One Nation, One Election.”

The Committee was also informed that letters have been sent to six National parties, 33 State parties and seven Registered unrecognised parties inviting their suggestions on One nation One Election.

The Secretary informed the Committee that a websitewww.onoe.gov.in has also been developed for the One Nation One Election, which besides being a repository of all relevant information on the subject, shall provide a platform for interaction and receiving suggestions from all stakeholders. The website was launched during the meeting.

The Law Commission of India made a presentation during the meeting elaborating its suggestions and viewpoints on the issue of simultaneous elections in the country. The law commission was represented by its Chairperson Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Member Prof (Dr) Anand Paliwal and Member Secretary Khetrabasi Biswal.