Continuing their spree to target members of minority community and migrant labourers, terrorists on Tuesday shot dead a local Hindu and wounded his brother in the Chotigam area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Reports said that terrorists in yet another incident of targeted killing shot dead Sunil Kumar, son of Arjun Nath, and seriously wounded his brother Pintu Kumar who has been rushed to hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident, Police said; “Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off”.

Terrorists on Independence Day evening also targeted a minority community person in Budgam where they tossed a grenade in Gopalpora Chadoora area in which one civilian, Karan Kumar Singh, got injured. He has been shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be stable. The area was cordoned by security forces but terrorists managed to escape.

Meanwhile, J&K Police constable Sarfaraz Ahmad, who was injured during an anti-terrorist operation in downtown Srinagar on Sunday, succumbed to his wounds on Monday night. Sarfraz belonged to Batote in the Ramban district of Jammu.

While the country was celebrating the Independence Day, terrorists last night hurled a grenade at Police Control Room Kashmir, in Srinagar, resulting in minor injuries to one police personnel. Area was immediately cordoned off.

Cutting across party lines, several leaders unequivocally condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit on Tuesday by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack.

Terribly sad news from South Kashmir today. An accident & a militant attack have left a trail of death & suffering. I condemn the militant attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed & Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences to the family. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 16, 2022

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba mufti also paid her condolences trough tweet.

Terribly sorry to hear about the targeted killing in Shopian. Condolences to the deceased’s family. GOI continues to behave like an ostrich with its head buried deep under the sand. Every resident of J&K has become cannon fodder in Delhi’s quest for ‘manufactured normalcy’. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 16, 2022

People’s Conference Chief Sajad Lone tweeted: “Yet another dastardly attack by coward terrorists in Shopian. We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence. My condolences to the family,”

Yet another dastardly attack by coward terrorists in Shopian. We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence. My condolences to the family. — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) August 16, 2022

BJP J&K spokesperson Altaf Bukhari in a statement said terror has no religion and terrorists should be punished.