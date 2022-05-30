One detained in joint raid in Moosewala murder case in Dehradun

The Uttrakhand and Punjab Police in a joint raid have detained a man who is said to be involved in the killing in Dehradun in connection with the sensational murder of famed singer Sidhu Moosewala.

A source said that Punjab police team is in Dehradun and the joint team of Uttarakhand STF and Punjab police has held one person for interrogation.

Moosewala, 29, was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in broad daylight on Sunday.

He was shot at in less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government.

Goldy Brar, a Canada based gangster and Lawrence Bishnoi have taken the responsibility of the murder.

He was on the wheel in a Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries.

The killing has sparked a huge political controversy and the Punjab Government is at the receiving end.

The Punjab police is not leaving any stone unturned in the matter.