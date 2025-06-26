One dead, 10 missing as bus plunges into river in Uttarakhand

At least one person died, and 10 remain missing as the bus, carrying 18 people from Rishikesh to Badrinath in Uttarakhand, veered off the road in Rudraprayag district while going uphill and fell into the swollen Alaknanda River near Gholtir.

So far, seven passengers have been rescued, and six of them have been shifted to nearby hospitals, according to the rescue officials.

According to preliminary information in an official press note, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the bus to crash into the river below.

As soon as the incident was reported, rescue teams from the police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration rushed to the spot.

The teams began search and rescue operations, and locals also joined in to aid in the effort.

Visuals from the site captured the chaos that unfolded. Videos showed people in a state of panic, some forming human chains to help pull injured passengers up the steep hillside.

The administration has not yet confirmed the exact number of occupants as the bus remains submerged. Initial estimates suggest there were between 15 to 18 people onboard.

Senior officials from the police, district administration, and disaster response agencies are closely monitoring the situation.

The Rudraprayag administration has issued an appeal urging the public not to spread rumours and to rely only on official updates.

The tragic incident occurred as Uttarakhand continued to receive heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas across the state, raising concerns about more such mishaps in the hilly terrain.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, and the focus remains on locating the missing passengers and providing medical aid to the injured.