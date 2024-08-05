Once terror hotspot, now tourism destination: Union Minister on J&K after Art 370

Lashing out at Opposition parties, especially Congress and the National Conference for talking about re-implementing Article 370, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday that the law has only brought “death and destruction” to Jammu & Kashmir through Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Reddy, who is also election in-charge of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, was addressing ‘Ekatma Mahotsav’ rally organised by the party on the fifth anniversary of Article 370 abrogation at the Bana Singh Stadium in the border town of RS Pura near here. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina were among the other prominent speakers on the occasion.

He said the full integration of J&K was the first ideological resolution of the BJP, and its fulfillment is the realisation of a long-standing promise to the country. Post-abrogation, the region is undergoing holistic transformation with significant advancements in economic growth, peace, and the rights of women and OBCs in Jammu and Kashmir.

“From a hotspot for terrorism to a prime tourism destination, J&K is flourishing under the Narendra Modi government. Only BJP can ensure peace and prosperity in the region, in contrast to the corruption and family rule of other parties”, he said.

“People have to decide which government they want in J&K, the one which is talking about restoring Article 370 or the BJP-led government which wants to take J&K to new heights of development, peace and prosperity,” he said.

Stating that the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be held in September, Reddy urged the people in the Union Territory to vote the BJP to power for maintaining the “development tempo” and rooting out terrorism.

“We are sure that the people will vote the BJP to power with full majority given the changes which have been brought by the party by revoking Article 370 and extending BR Ambedkar’s Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir,” the minister said.

He said the activities of Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI have been largely curtailed in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on August 5, five years ago and warned the neighbouring country against supporting terrorism in the Union Territory.

Terming the abrogation of Article 370 a “proud moment” for the country and the people of J&K, he said nobody had ever thought of such a development even as the foundation for it had been laid by Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee, who laid down his life while opposing the controversial constitutional provision.

“After a long struggle, the people of J&K finally got freedom from Article 370 which led to granting rights to the women and other deprived sections of society. A new J&K came into being where terrorism, stone-pelting, hoisting of Pakistani flags and insult to the tricolour have become history,” he said.

Asking people not to vote for Congress and the NC, Reddy said if they return to power, there is the possibility of revival of terrorism and separatism. He said the BJP is the only party which can ensure peace by not allowing Pakistan and its sponsored terrorists to target Indian citizens.

In an apparent reference to the recent terror activities in the Jammu region, he said, “We want to warn Pakistan that we will not allow terrorism to grow in J&K despite its continuous efforts. We will completely wipe out the menace of terrorism and protect our people”.