The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given a scathing reply to election strategist Prashant Kishor over his remark by saying that the country will lose an election strategist once the elections in West Bengal will be over.

Earlier in the day, Kishor in a tweet had said that BJP will not “cross double-digit” in the state and if it does so, then he will “quit this space”.

It is to be noted that Mamata Banerjee’s TMC has hired Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC for the upcoming 2021 Assembly Elections in West Bengal.

In response, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “Given the ongoing BJP tsunami in Bengal, once the new government is formed, the country will have to lose an election strategist.”

भाजपा की बंगाल में जो सुनामी चल रही हैं, सरकार बनने के बाद इस देश को एक चुनाव रणनीतिकार खोना पड़ेगा। — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) December 21, 2020

The elections in West Bengal are due next year but the BJP has started a full-fledged campaign with Home Minister Amit Shah holding back to back rallies.

Not only the rallies but Shah’s visit has also witnessed the defection of heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari to BJP apart from other key TMC leaders.

Amit Shah on Saturday at one of his rallies exclaimed that by the time of the elections, Mamata Banerjee would be left all alone.

Adhikari, the former Minister of Transport, Irrigation and Water Resource in Government of West Bengal, influenced over 50 leaders to switch loyalty to BJP.

Perhaps the BJP has done significant harm to Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, it is not spared from internal rift as its MP Saumitra Khan’s wife Sujata Mondal Khan joined TMC.

After joining the Mamata Banerjee-led party at the presence of Kunal Ghosh and veteran Saugata Roy, Sujata hoped for her TMC-turncoat husband to follow suit soon.

The political tussle took a personal course after Saumitra announced that he will send a divorce notice to his wife Sujata Mondal Khan moments after she joined TMC in Kolkata.

Addressing the press, the Bishnupur lawmaker said that his wife “made a mistake” and blamed TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for “breaking my family”.

However, amid all these political twists and turns, TMC has maintained that they were unscathed by the defections and said that Mamata Banerjee would be reinstated as the Chief Minister of the state for the third time with 200+ seats in the Assembly.