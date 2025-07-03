Once a Powerhouse, Assam’s Regional Politics Faces Identity Crisis

Assam, once considered the cradle of regional political assertion in India, is now witnessing a slow erosion of its regional parties’ relevance.

With the 2026 Assembly elections drawing closer, parties like Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Raijor Dal, and Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) find themselves struggling to remain politically significant in a landscape increasingly dominated by national parties.

This decline marks a dramatic shift from the mid-1980s, when the state birthed one of India’s most powerful regional political movements.

The Asom Gana Parishad, formed in the aftermath of the historic Assam Agitation, stormed to power in 1986, installing Prafulla Kumar Mahanta as the country’s youngest chief minister. AGP’s ascendance was seen as a direct challenge to the hegemony of national parties like the Congress, marking a turning point in Indian federal politics.

But AGP’s fall from grace began soon after it tasted power.

Accusations of misgovernance, factionalism, and an inability to deliver on core promises alienated the public.

Over time, the party that once represented Assamese pride and aspirations reduced itself to a junior partner in the BJP-led alliance.

“AGP during the 1980s was a prime example of regional parties’ power, but it failed the aspirations of the people who trusted them. Now, it plays second fiddle in the BJP government ruled by mainstream parties,” said Lurinjyoti Gogoi, former president of AASU and current president of Asom Jatiya Parishad.

Political observers argue that the continued erosion of regional political space in Assam, one of the most politically influential states in the Northeast, is in stark contrast to neighbouring states like Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim, where regional parties still enjoy substantial influence.

“The political space is fast getting eroded for regional parties in Assam. As long as they hold on to the crutches provided by the mainstream parties, the situation is not going to change,” an expert said.

Recent election data supports the perception of decline. In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, AGP could manage only 7.91 per cent of the vote share, winning nine seats as part of the BJP-led alliance.

Meanwhile, new regional players like AJP and Raijor Dal, despite contesting a large number of seats, failed to make a serious dent—AJP fielded 82 candidates without winning a single seat, and Raijor Dal’s Akhil Gogoi was the lone winner under their banner.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections further reflected this trend. The AGP secured around 6.5 per cent of the vote and just one seat. The BJP, on the other hand, strengthened its dominance with a sweeping victory across most constituencies, underscoring the limited electoral space available to regional outfits.

Despite this bleak landscape, both Raijor Dal and AJP continue to advocate for opposition unity to counter the BJP juggernaut in 2026. However, they have also admitted openly that without alignment with national players like the Congress, unseating the BJP would be a formidable task.

But the Congress itself is treading cautiously. Early ground-level indications suggest the 2026 polls may resemble a presidential-style contest between Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi—leaving little room for smaller parties to carve out a distinct identity.

Assam’s Panchayat election results in 2025 reinforced the regional parties’ woes, with the BJP and its allies sweeping over 80 per cent of zilla and anchalik parishad seats. That victory has emboldened the BJP to set an ambitious target of winning 104 out of the 126 Assembly seats in 2026.

The fragmentation of regional parties, their over-reliance on larger national formations, and the absence of a charismatic and unifying leadership continue to haunt Assam’s regional political scene.

While the rhetoric of federalism and regional pride still finds resonance in public discourse, it is yet to translate into meaningful electoral strength for these parties.