On Shaheed Diwas, Jharkhand CM inaugurates 246 development projects

Chief Minister Hemant Soren participated in the Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs’ Day) ceremony in Serengsia village, Tonto block, West Singhbhum, to commemorate the martyrs of the 1837 rebellion against British rule.

On the occasion, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation for 246 development projects across various sectors and distributed assets to beneficiaries under government welfare schemes.

The event began with Soren and MLA Kalpana Soren offering floral tributes at the Shaheed Smarak (Martyrs’ Memorial). Speaking at the gathering, the chief minister acknowledged the contribution of the region’s freedom fighters and emphasised the need for continued efforts towards development and empowerment.

As part of the programme, 246 projects were launched, focusing on infrastructure, education, healthcare, and rural development. Several beneficiaries also received assets and financial assistance under various government welfare schemes.

During his speech, CM Soren addressed developmental challenges and highlighted Jharkhand’s role in the nation’s economic growth, particularly in terms of mineral resources.

He also spoke about the need for more support from the Central government, stating that Jharkhand’s concerns should be given due consideration in national policies and budget allocations.

Serengsia holds a key place in Jharkhand’s history, having witnessed a major rebellion against British rule in 1837. The event served as a platform to honour the sacrifices of tribal warriors while also focusing on the state’s development priorities.

The ceremony saw the participation of a large number of local residents, public representatives, and government officials.