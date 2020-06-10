The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Delhi government on a plea for disclosure of “correct data” of coronavirus tests conducted, number of positive results and pending outcomes.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the Delhi government and sought their stand within two days on the application which has also sought proper treatment of COVID and non-COVID patients in hospitals.

The High Court listed the application for further hearing on June 11.

The order came on the application by advocate Sanjeev Sharma who contended there have been several instances where non-COVID patients in need of surgery or emergency procedures are required to undergo coronavirus testing before that, but hospital concerned is unable to conduct the test as they are not permitted to do so by Delhi government.

The application, filed through advocate Rakesh Malhotra, has also sought a direction to the Delhi government and health institutions permitted to treat COVID-19 cases to daily publish the status of vacancy of beds so that patients need not run from pillar to post.

The application has further sought a direction to the Delhi government to publish correct data of tests conducted, number of positive results and pending outcomes.

The application was filed in the main petition which had sought swift testing of COVID-19 cases and declaration of results within 48 hours.

The high court had on May 4 disposed of the petition with a direction to the Delhi government to publish on their websites correct data of tests conducted, number of positive results and pending outcomes.

The application has alleged that the High Court’s May 4 direction was not being complied with properly by the Delhi government.