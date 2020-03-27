Election strategist and former Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishor criticised the central government’s move of countywide Coronavirus lockdown as “not so well-executed” and said on Friday, that the government is “indulging in nauseating self-praise.”

Prashant Kishor took to Twitter and in a subtle way, posted his criticism without taking any names. He said, “Spare a moment for millions who are suffering due to not so well executed lockdown before indulging in nauseating self-praise on how well we are managing the Covid Crisis.”

Earlier, just after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown on Tuesday, Kishor had tweeted, “Decision to #lockdownindia may be right but 21 days might (be) a bit too long. But then this is the price one pays for being behind the curve. With the shaky preparedness to deal with the #CovidCrisis and very little to safeguard the poor, we could be staring at some tough days ahead.”

His tweet came a day after BJP leaders took turns to praise PM Narendra Modi for executing measures against Coronavirus pandemic and the economic bailout package announced by the Centre, yesterday.

PM Modi on Tuesday evening announced a “total lockdown” across the country, asking people to “forget about stepping out of their homes” for the next three weeks.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, announced a relief package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore for the poor via cash transfer and food subsidy amid lockdown to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

Announcing the relief package, the Finance Minister said the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana will benefit migrant workers, rural poor and the women.

“Government announces Rs 1.70 lakh crore package under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana. The government is working for those who are directly affected like migrants, labours, women etc. We are now announcing a package for poor and those who need immediate help. No one will go hungry,” said Sitharaman while addressing a press conference.

After the sudden announcement of the lockdown, initially people were seen panic stricken and went out in the markets to buy essential commodities, as no announcement regarding the same was made which led to confusion among people.

The daily wagers and migrant workers are also left in the lurch as they are left without any job, food , money or place to stay, and without any means of transport to reach back their native places, they are walking hundreds of kilometres, across the country to reach their home.

Last year, Kishor had dropped Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United after a bitterness erupted between the two leaders over the party’s stance on contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Prashant Kishor had questioned the party’s support to the CAA in parliament days after party chief had expressed his reservations on the Act at a party meeting. Later, he worked as Aam Aadmi Party’s poll strategist during the State Assembly Elections 2020, which were held in February.