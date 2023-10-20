On Canada’s ‘violation of Vienna convention’ charge, India’s sharp rebuttal

The Indian government has sharply rejected Canadian attempts to portray India’s demand of parity in the mutual diplomatic strength in New Delhi and Ottawa as a violation of Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Reacting to the Canadian allegation, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India has not violated any international law and the continued interference of Canadian diplomats in internal matters warranted parity.

“The state of our bilateral relations, the much higher number of Canadian diplomats in India, and their continued interference in our internal affairs warrant a parity in mutual diplomatic presence in New Delhi and Ottawa,” the MEA statement read.

The MEA response came a day after Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced that Ottawa has recalled 41 diplomats from India in view of New Delhi’s “intent to revoke their diplomatic immunity” by October 20.

“I can confirm that India has formally conveyed its plan to unethically remove diplomatic immunities for all but 21 Canadian diplomats and dependents in Delhi by tomorrow, October 20. This means 41 Canadian diplomats and their 42 dependents were in danger of having immunity stripped on an arbitrary date. And this would put their personal safety at risk,” she said.

Joly further claimed that unilateral revocation of diplomatic immunity is contrary to the international law and a clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

“A unilateral revocation of diplomatic privilege and immunities is contrary to international law. It is a clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and threatening to do so is unreasonable and escalatory,” she added.

Ties between India and Canada have been strained for some time but they deteriorated further after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month accused New Delhi of a role in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen designated terrorist by India.

The allegations were strongly rejected by India and termed “absurd and politically driven”. New Delhi also sought specific evidence backing Trudeau’s claims but Ottawa provided none. This triggered a massive diplomatic row with India suspending visa services for Canadian citizens and seeking a parity in the mutual diplomatic strength in New Delhi and Ottawa.