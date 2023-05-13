Greeting the people of Punjab on the victory of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his party does politics of work, and asks for votes in the name of work only.

AAP candidate Sushil Rinku has registered victory in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Addressing a joint press conference with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here, the Delhi chief minister recalled that Jalandhar seat has been a bastion of Congress for 50 out of the 60 years. He was happy to note that the AAP was able to break its winning streak.

Expressing joy over the party’s victory, Kejriwal said, “This is not only the mood of Jalandhar, it is the mood of the entire Punjab.”

“We do politics of work, and ask for votes in the name of work only,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab Chief Minister Mann said, “Since the Jalandhar seat was with Congress for 50 years the party had taken it for granted. They had taken the seat for their pocket borough and the people here would invariably vote for them.”

He said the Congress was so confident that none of their big leaders came to seek votes. But, now that the scenario has changed, he hoped that “in 2024 Lok Sabha polls we will win 13 out of 13 Lok Sabha seats.”